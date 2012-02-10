LOS ANGELES (AP) -- HBO is defending its treatment of horses used in filming the racetrack drama "Luck" after two of the animals died during production.

The horses were injured and euthanized during production of the series that stars Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte. The deaths occurred a year apart in 2010 and 2011 and have drawn complaints from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

HBO says it worked with the American Humane Association and racing industry experts "to implement safety protocols that go above and beyond typical film and TV industry standards and practices."

"Luck" is in its first season on HBO and has been renewed for a second year.