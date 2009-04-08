Kenny Powers is still [expletive deleted] in at HBO.

The cable channel has ordered a second season of its comedy "Eastbound & Down," which chronicles the fall and possible rise of ex-big league pitcher Kenny Powers. The new season will roll out next year.

"'Eastbound & Down's' raucous comedy sparked a loyal and enthusiastic following that grew throughout the season," HBO's Michael Lombardo says. "We're happy to bring the show back for more innings. It will be fun to see what happens in season two."

The show centers on Powers (Danny McBride, "Tropic Thunder"), a lout of a guy who misbehaves his way out of the majors and winds up as a gym teacher in his North Carolina hometown. The first season ended with Kenny getting a shot at redemption in the form of an offer from a big-league team.

The series also stars John Hawkes as Kenny's brother, Dustin; Jennifer Irwin ad Dustin's wife; Katy Mixon as April, a fellow teacher and former girlfriend; and Andrew Daly as the school's principal.

McBride is also an executive producer of "Eastbound," along with Jody Hill, Ben Best, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris Henchy.