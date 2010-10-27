Fantastic news for fans of two of the best comedies on television: HBO confirms Season 3 renewals for both "Bored to Death" and "Eastbound & Down." First reported by Deadline, this decision isn't exactly surprising, but then again, it was hardly a given -- as both series are relatively under the radar, boasting niche humor. And by "niche," we do mean fantastic. When Zap2it spoke with "Bored to Death" star Jason Schwartzman in August, he seemed hopeful about the renewal. "It's the time of my life," Schwartzman says. "I honestly never want it to end. HBO is so cool. The cast is so cool. We all love it, and we just want another one."Wish granted. Both series are still in the middle of their current seasons, and you can catch "Bored to Death" at 10:00 p.m. ET Sunday night, with "Eastbound & Down" immediately after at 10:30 p.m. ET. Follow Zap2it and MikeyLikesTV on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest TV, movie and celebrity news. Photo credit: HBO

