PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- In a politically polarized country, the people behind HBO's upcoming movie on Sarah Palin's vice presidential campaign are being careful not to take one side or the other.

Danny Strong, writer of the film "Game Change," said at a news conference Friday that "there is no agenda here."

"Game Change" debuts March 10. It is based on John Heilemann and Mark Halperin's book about the 2008 presidential campaign, but focuses specifically on Palin. Director Jay Roach said he sought Palin's input for the film but was rebuffed.

Actress Julianne Moore looks strikingly like Palin in her depiction of the former Alaska governor.