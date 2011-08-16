Now here's a feud to really get into! Miranda Lambert recently rounded up her besties and bridesmaids Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley to form the trio Pistol Annies, and I'm happy to report the disc is full of the same spunky honky tonks and nitty gritty narratives that have made Lambert country music's queen bee. To see what I mean, the group sent over "Family Feud," an exclusive sample from their debut disc, Hell On Heels, out August 23. Check out the entire song above, then scan the QR code to collect a Pistol Annies badge. And if you scoop up all five badges, you can enter to win a private meet and greet with the ladies, an autographed guitar and more by visiting pistolannies.com. Yee haw!

By Ian Drew for Us Weekly. To read more of Ian's blog, click here.

