X Factor champ Melanie Amaro's debut single is finally here

Winning Simon Cowell's FOX reality series in December, Amaro, 20, headed straight into the studio with famed producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and writer Livvi Franc to work on "Don't Fail Me Now," the first cut off her upcoming Epic Records studio album.

"She's someone who can sell records all over the world, and I think she's got longevity," Amaro's mentor Cowell reasons of the Florida native, who triumphed over X Factor's runner-up Josh Krajcik and third-place finisher Chris Rene. "She's got that star ability, and she's tough."

Echoes Epic Records exec and fellow X Factor judge L.A. Reid: "She is a proven champion who is destined for success."

