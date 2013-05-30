DENVER (AP) — Colorado theater shooting suspect James Holmes' insanity plea has been postponed at least until Tuesday.

Holmes was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but the judge delayed the hearing at the request of Holmes' lawyers.

Holmes is accused of killing 12 people and injuring 70 at a suburban Denver theater in July. He faces multiple charges of murder and attempted murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The judge was expected to formally accept Holmes' insanity plea Friday and advise him of the consequences of the plea.

The defense asked for more time to review the judge's recent ruling that rejected their contention that state laws on insanity and the death penalty violate Holmes' constitutional rights.

The judge granted the delay in an order Thursday.