Hearing rescheduled in Justin Bieber DUI case
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County judge postponed a hearing to determine whether Justin Bieber will be tried on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
RELATED: Learn all about his many tattoos
The judge on Tuesday postponed the hearing until 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the request of prosecutors and Bieber's attorney.
Bieber was arrested Jan. 23 in Miami Beach after what police described as an illegal street race between Bieber and a friend.
RELATED: Stars arrested before they turn 21
Alcohol breath tests found Bieber's level below the 0.02 limit for underage drivers, but urine tests showed the presence of marijuana and an anti-anxiety drug. Bieber also was charged with driving on an expired license.
It's unknown whether Bieber will attend next week's hearing.
RELATED: See how stars reacted to his arrest