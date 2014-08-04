MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County judge postponed a hearing to determine whether Justin Bieber will be tried on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

RELATED: Learn all about his many tattoos

The judge on Tuesday postponed the hearing until 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the request of prosecutors and Bieber's attorney.

Bieber was arrested Jan. 23 in Miami Beach after what police described as an illegal street race between Bieber and a friend.

RELATED: Stars arrested before they turn 21

Alcohol breath tests found Bieber's level below the 0.02 limit for underage drivers, but urine tests showed the presence of marijuana and an anti-anxiety drug. Bieber also was charged with driving on an expired license.

It's unknown whether Bieber will attend next week's hearing.

RELATED: See how stars reacted to his arrest