Reported by UsWeekly

Heart's Nancy Wilson won't be "Alone" any longer.

The 58-year-old musician tied the knot with Geoff Bywater in Mill Valley, Calif. Saturday, Wilson announced via Twitter and Facebook. "Love was in the air. . .at the El Paseo gourmet restaurant owned by longtime friend Sammy Hagar," the couple wrote. "Love rules!"

PHOTOS: Spectacular star weddings

Wilson also shared a photo from "just before the vows," giving fans a glimpse at her lacy white gown and elegant updo. The "What About Love" rocker first confirmed their engagement in March via Facebook, writing: "There have been some questions about a certain ring on my left hand and yes -- it's an engagement ring. There's a new love in my life!"

PHOTOS: Celebrity bridesmaids

"My fiance Geoff Bywater is a senior exec at Fox who handles the music for Glee among many other shows," Wilson added. "We are deeply in love, the same age, and both devoted parents. There is so much happiness we share together, and our blended families too."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

This was Wilson's second trip down the aisle: she was married to "We Bought a Zoo" and "Almost Famous" director Cameron Crowe, 54, from 1986 until 2010. They have two sons, William and Curtis.