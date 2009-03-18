LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Modest Mouse music video directed by the late Heath Ledger is set for release this year.

A spokeswoman for the band says Ledger directed an animated video for "King Rat," a track off the band's 2007 album, "We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank."

Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock collaborated with Ledger on the video's concept, Lisa Markowitz says, adding that Brock "is supporting the completion of the video in honor of Heath's last piece of work as a director."

The actor, who died last year at age 28, had previously directed a music video for one of Ben Harper's songs.