Foxy at (almost) 50!

Heather Locklear turned heads in London on Wednesday night when she attended a charity dinner for friend Samuel L. Jackson in a skin-tight black dress that showed off her age-defying figure and super-high black stiletto heels.

The "Melrose Place" alum, who is weeks away from turning 50, was accompanied by her long-term boyfriend, actor Jack Wagner, 51.

And Locklear appears to have passed on her amazing genes to look-alike daughter Ava. Last year the 13-year-old, made her modeling debut at the White Trash Beautiful fashion show in Los Angeles as her dad, Richie Sambora's, Bon Jovi hit "Livin' on a Prayer" played in the background.

