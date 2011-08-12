Heather Locklear is getting her happy ending after all!

Four years after the actress' marriage to Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora ended, the 49-year-old Melrose Place actress has found love again with actor Jack Wagner.

"Heather and Jack are engaged," Locklear's rep tells Us Weekly of the couple, who began dating in 2007. (The two played each other's love interests on Melrose Place.)

Wagner, 51, plays a sea captain on The Bold and the Beautiful. Locklear is currently filming The Assistants, which also features Disney star David Henrie.

This will be the third marriage for Locklear, who was wed to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993.

