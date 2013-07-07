Having fun in Hawaii! Heather Locklear showed off her rocking bikini body while vacationing with some friends over the weekend.

PHOTOS: Famous stars and their daughters

Walking along the beach in a white skirt and a white bikini top, the actress flashed a big smile while showing off her fit figure and toned ab muscles. The 51-year-old completed her easy-breezy beach look with a turquoise-colored necklace, sunglasses, and a fedora.

PHOTOS: Rock star romances

With her ex Richie Sambora, 53, and their 15-year-old daughter, Ava, on their own vacation in Europe, Locklear seemed to be enjoying the time with friends.

During a June appearance on Chelsea Lately, the star shared the "boring" way she stays fit. "Weights!" she said. "Stupid, boring weights."

VIDEO: Heather Locklear returns to Melrose Place

When host Chelsea Handler noted that Locklear always had a really good body, the blonde starlet responded, "Not really good … just kind of thin."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Heather Locklear Rocks a Bikini on Hawaiian Vacation