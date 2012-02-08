LONDON (AP) -- Heather Mills is describing her experiences of phone hacking to a British inquiry into media ethics.

The ex-wife of former Beatle Paul McCartney says that there was absolutely no way that messages McCartney left for her could have been obtained legally.

She described on Thursday how he left a dozen messages on her cell phone after the pair had an argument in January 2001.

She said that when she accessed the messages they all appeared to have been listened to.

Former tabloid editor Piers Morgan has acknowledged listening to one message from McCartney to Mills and has refused to say how he got it.

Morgan denies allegations that he ordered or condoned phone hacking.

