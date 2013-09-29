Heather Morris Gives Birth to Baby Boy Elijah
By Us Weekly
Heather Morris is a mom! The "Glee" actress, 26, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday, Sept. 28, Us Weekly can confirm. The star named her new little bundle of joy Elijah!
This is the first child for Morris and her longtime love, Taylor Hubbell, whom she met in high school. Speaking about Hubbell in a candid interview with Fitness magazine in 2011, the Beyonce backup dancer turned actress gushed: "I want to marry Taylor and have kids with him. I love acting, but if it affects my relationship, then I won't continue."
Us first broke the news of the star's baby joy back in April. "It was totally unexpected, but they are incredibly happy and excited," a source told Us at the time.
Indeed, Morris seemed to enjoy pregnancy. "Heather is glowing! She is so happy. She is really excited to be a mom," a second source said of the actress, who will not return for "Glee"'s fifth season. "She is just amazed by the whole experience."
