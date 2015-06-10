Instagram official! Fresh on the heels of one of the first pictures to appear on social media of Taylor Swift and boyfriend Calvin Harris, the country/pop singer put up another sweet snap this afternoon. The photo, which shows Taylor and Calvin floating in a super cute swan float in a pool, is the first picture Taylor has posted of the two together on social media.

Taylor and Calvin seem to be navigating an infinity pool while looking pretty cozy, as Taylor sits behind Calvin and has her arm around his shoulders. The pop star captioned the pic, "Swan goals."

It may be the first social media post from Taylor confirming their relationship, but the two have been linked since March. They were first seen out together at a Whole Foods in Nashville while donning matching outfits. Since then, the two have been spotted out and about from Los Angeles to New York City, and Taylor's buddy Ellie Goulding recently confirmed she played matchmaker for the two music stars.

