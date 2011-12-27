Case closed -- almost.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has revealed why rapper Heavy D. died suddenly at age 44 on Nov. 8.

According to preliminary results from an autopsy performed on the "Now That We Found Love" rapper, the star (real name: Dwight Myers) was the victim of a fatal pulmonary embolism.

As cited on E! News, the hip hop icon suffered a deep vein thrombosis, in which a blood clot in the leg moves to the lung and blocks a main artery. Shortly before his untimely passing, Heavy D is said to have visited the doctor to complain of a persistent cough; his final performance was at a Michael Jackson tribute show Oct. 8 in Cardiff, Wales.

The beloved performer also suffered from heart disease and thickened artery walls due to high cholesterol.

Heavy D's death was ruled as "natural," the report added, with prescription drugs playing no role. Final autopsy results are expected in about two weeks.

