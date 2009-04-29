Not so fast.

Hugh Hefner says he's moved on from Holly Madison -- and quotes in a recent Los Angeles Confidential article in which he talks about wanting her to move back into the Playboy mansion were taken out of context.

"I have no idea where these crazy stories come from," the Playboy mogul tells Usmagazine.com in a statement. "The idea that I'm pining over former girlfriend Holly Madison and would 'welcome her back with open arms' is pure fiction. It was invented by someone to create publicity.

"I'm in love with Crystal Harris and wouldn't trade her or the Shannon Twins for anyone in the past," he continues.

Hef split from Madison last October after seven years of dating. He called her "the love of his life" in the magazine.

"Holly will always be welcome here at the mansion, but not as a girlfriend," Hef says. "I think she's happy now, and I know I am."