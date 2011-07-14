Playboy boss Hugh Hefner suspects his ex-fiancee Crystal Harris broke off their engagement after finding love with another man.

The magazine mogul was jilted days before the couple's planned wedding last month and Hefner believes the 25-year-old model may have called off the ceremony after falling for someone else.

In his first TV interview since the split, Hefner tells CNN newsman Piers Morgan, "I really don't know what happened. I think that in time the rest of the story will play out. ... There's more that we don't know. I think there's at least one other guy in the picture. ... I am prepared for that probability [of another man]. I think that is part of it."

"The explanation probably has more to do with the fact that it had run its course and she didn't really love me."

The publisher is also convinced that Harris, who launched her debut single four days before she was due to walk down the aisle, was more interested in fame than being his wife.

He adds, "I think that the career was more important to her than she let on. As a matter of fact, when we were in London, she was thinking more about the song than [the relationship]."