PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities in Southern California say Hugh Hefner's 21-year-old son has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, and his girlfriend has sought an emergency restraining order.

Police and jail records say Marston Hefner was released from jail Monday after posting $20,000 bail.

Police in Pasadena, Calif., said in a statement that officers were called Sunday night to the apartment Marston Hefner shares with his girlfriend, and he was arrested after she was found with minor injuries.

The police statement didn't name the woman, but Lt. Jari Faulkner tells the Pasadena Star-News that 20-year-old Claire Sinclair sought an emergency restraining order against Marston Hefner from police on Monday.

Sinclair is the 2011 Playmate of the Year.

It's unclear if Marston Hefner has hired an attorney, and he couldn't be reached for comment.