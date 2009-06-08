Heidi Klum isn't concerned about packing on major pounds with her fourth pregnancy.

"Certain things you get used to," Klum told Usmagazine.com Sunday at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's "A Time For Heroes" celebrity carnival. "You get used to all the changes of your body. It's not like I'm going, 'Oh my God!' I'm used to that part of it."

See photos of stylish moms on the go.

Klum says her children -- Leni, 5, Henry, 3, and Johan, 2 -- have already noticed the changes in her body.

"They get it," said Klum, who renewed her vows with husband Seal in May on the Malibu shore. "They always rub my tummy.

See photos of the most popular star baby bumps.

"If I had a dress on, Leni would literally go all the way down under my dress to rub my tummy. And I go, 'My underwear is showing, thank you very much!'"

Added Klum (who is expecting a baby girl): "You feel like a Buddha!"

Check put pictures of adorable celeb babies.

As for getting back her post-baby bod, she's not concerned.

"I'm not worried," said Klum, who famously sported a bikini at a 2005 Victoria's Secret fashion show two months after welcoming son Henry. "I know my body will go back again!"

Check out more photos of stars at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's "A Time For Heroes" celebrity carnival.