Heidi Klum and Seal back on good terms

Heidi Klum and Seal appear to have put their nasty divorce battle behind them after they were photographed greeting one another with a kiss on the cheek over the weekend.

The couple split in January 2012 and the German beauty filed for divorce three months later, citing Seal's explosive temper for driving her to end their almost seven-year union.

The break-up turned nasty when Seal criticized his estranged wife for embarking on a romance with the former couple's bodyguard, Martin Kirsten, soon after their marriage breakdown, and they have been doing their best to keep things amicable as they continue to co-parent their children.

And now it seems Klum and Seal have since settled their differences - photos obtained by TMZ show them reuniting in Malibu, Calif., at the weekend and hugging as they got together to celebrate their daughter Lou's fourth birthday.

