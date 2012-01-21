On Saturday, TMZ reported that Heidi Klum and Seal were heading for a divorce, and that Klum would be filing the papers citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

But Us Weekly has learned, exclusively, that the supermodel, 38, and her husband of six years, 48, are still together -- for now.

"Nothing is finalized or for sure. Seal flew back from the UK yesterday and he and Heidi are in the house together now," friend close to the couple tells Us. "They've had a very rough road lately. They're either madly in love or having crazy fights."

The friend goes on to say that the couple's recent trip to Aspen was full of tension, adding "they fought a lot. It was a very hard trip."

Seal, who's famous for his 1994 single "Kiss from a Rose" is set to spend the next month in Australia, where he will serve as a coach on the Aussie leg of the vocal competition show The Voice, alongside Joel Madden.

"It's been very hard. but there is a lot of love there, and any decision that will be made is a tough one because they have beautiful children who they both love very deeply," the friend says.

The couple has three biological children, Henry, 6, Johan, 5, and Lou, 2, plus Klum's 7-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, Leni, whom Seal adopted in 2009.

