She kept quiet in the days since announcing her separation from Seal, but on Tuesday, Heidi Klum took to Twitter to speak to her fans.

"Hi everyone, I want to thank u for all your support & kind word," the 38-year-old supermodel wrote on the microblogging site. "Really means so much. Thanks again...to the best fans in the world! xoHeidi"

Revealing their shocking split Jan. 23, the "Project Runway" hostess and the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, 48, have vowed to put on a united front for the sake of their four children.

"The main thing is to make sure that they feel that they're loved, make sure that they understand that their parents love each other, make sure that they understand if there are any changes, it is absolutely nothing to do with them," Seal told "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush of Leni, 7, Henry, 6, Johan, 5, and Lou, 2.

While the family comes to terms with the split, Seal and his wife continue to wear their wedding rings.

For his part, the crooner explained to Ellen DeGeneres why the band will remain on his finger. "I think it's just pretty much a token of how I feel about this woman. We have eight years. Eight wonderful years together," Seal told DeGeneres, 53. "Just because we have decided to separate doesn't necessarily mean you take off your ring and you're no longer connected to that person."

