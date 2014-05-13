Heidi Klum brunette, unrecognizable at age 13 in throwback Instagram photo
Auf Wiedersehen to blonde, and guten Tag to brunette!
Heidi Klum took it back to her dusky days this week, posting a retro photo of herself as a brunette 13-year-old to her Instagram account.
Before her rise to fame as a blonde supermodel and "Project Runway" host, the German-born star, now 40, was a typical '80s teen. In the vintage mid-'80s image, Klum's locks are a shade of medium brown and permed with a set of cropped bangs.
The mother to four wears a pink bow tied around her ponytail in the shot, accessorizing with bold drop earrings and a bright pink necklace. Young Klum topped off her look with a baby pink lip matched to baby pink cheeks and winged eyeliner.
Klum has spoken about her so-called "awkward phase" in the past, telling Good Housekeeping about her teenage years, "I had a lot of pimples."
