Auf Wiedersehen to blonde, and guten Tag to brunette!

Heidi Klum took it back to her dusky days this week, posting a retro photo of herself as a brunette 13-year-old to her Instagram account.

Before her rise to fame as a blonde supermodel and "Project Runway" host, the German-born star, now 40, was a typical '80s teen. In the vintage mid-'80s image, Klum's locks are a shade of medium brown and permed with a set of cropped bangs.

The mother to four wears a pink bow tied around her ponytail in the shot, accessorizing with bold drop earrings and a bright pink necklace. Young Klum topped off her look with a baby pink lip matched to baby pink cheeks and winged eyeliner.

Klum has spoken about her so-called "awkward phase" in the past, telling Good Housekeeping about her teenage years, "I had a lot of pimples."

