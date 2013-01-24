Heidi Klum knows how to let loose! During an appearance on "The Tonight Show" Jan. 23, the "Project Runway" host bragged about her table dancing skills -- and then offered proof by shaking her hips on the host's desk.

"Have you ever fallen trying to get on the table?" Jay Leno asked the German supermodel after showing the audience a photo of Klum partying after the Golden Globes. "Has that ever happened?"

"No, because I've got skills," Klum said matter-of-factly. "It's easy. You just get up. You have to make sure you have a good person holding your hand, and then you dance."

Wearing a sleeveless black dress with sheer side panels, the 39-year-old danced to a live cover of Rihanna's No. 1 hit "Only Girl in the World" as Leno took mental notes. "You have to make sure you get a good stance," Klum instructed the 62-year-old comedian.

Leno also asked Klum about her love life, though he didn't mention her latest beau, bodyguard Martin Kirsten. "I've been married twice before. Maybe the third time's a charm, but I don't think so," said the catwalk queen, who was previously married to Ric Pipino and Seal. "The last time I got married every year. We got married so many times, so I think I'm over it." (Klum and Seal, 49, renewed their vows yearly before calling it quits in January 2012.)

