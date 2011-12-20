Heidi Klum was certainly in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night! The 38-year-old "Project Runway" host tweeted a picture of herself in a super sexy Mrs. Claus costume. "Mrs. Claus going to work," she wrote.

Wearing the quintessential red, belted Santa coat, the supermodel ditched the traditional pants and boots. Instead, she flaunted her long, toned legs and rocked a pair of high- heeled, white furry boots.

Klum doesn't only get festive for the Christmas holiday. The model and hubby Seal are renowned for their Halloween parties. This October, Klum dressed as a bald, skinless corpse! She was wheeled in on a gurney, escorted by two bloodstained doctors.