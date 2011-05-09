Her face may have been well-covered, but supermodel Heidi Klum accidentally exposed her underwear while renewing her wedding vows with Seal in Palm Beach, Fla. on Sunday.

Klum was a vision in white, sporting a dramatic strapless dress that featured a hoopskirt covered in tulle. The German stunner topped off her look with a Victorian-style mask. As for her husband, 48? He wore a pirate headdress and a navy blue vest.

The couple's children -- Leni, 6, Henry, 5, Johan, 4, and Lou, 18 months -- also got into character for the masquerade-themed affair.

Klum and Seal, who will celebrate six years of marriage on May 10, have made a tradition out of renewing their vows every spring.

"We love to renew our vows. It's our time, a lovely family time," Klum told Redbook last year. "It's about remembering this moment of love we gave to each other and reinforcing it."

"It's so special to us, something we love and something our children have gotten accustomed to," the Project Runway host, 37, continued. "It's like, 'Hey, Mom and Dad love each other and they get married every year!'"

