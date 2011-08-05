Supermodel and super-mom!

Heidi Klum is a working mom who certainly has her act together, but she admits raising four kids can be a challenge!

"It's a huge responsibility to have four kids," she tells Us Weekly. Klum, 38, has a 7-year-old daughter, Leni, from a previous relationship; she and hubby Seal also have three biological children together: Henry, 5, Johan, 4, and daughter Lou, 22 months. "They all have different likes and dislikes and activities that they want to do. You have to learn how to juggle all of that, and at the same time, give them each the love that they need."

"When you have one [child], you can focus on one. With four, you have to make sure [your attention] is all spread out just right," she says. "You have to understand how different they all are! And at the end of the day, there is not much time left for you!"

Fortunately for the Project Runway host -- who also has a jewelry line Wildlife by Heidi Klum on QVC -- her brood is "a united bunch."

"They always stick together and take care of each other," she gushes. "They love each other! They love helping Lou. They like to feed her [and] they include her in all their activities."

One way Klum and Seal, 48, are teaching responsibility to their kids? Having them help take care of the family's two German Shepherds, Freddy and Max. The dogs "are starting to teach them about responsibility and caring for someone else," she says. "They are also learning about rules, schedules with feeding and walking and sharing. Having the two dogs is big time sharing for the kids!"

