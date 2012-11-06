When word leaked that Heidi Klum was dating Martin Kirsten, there were naturally many comparisons to the 1992 movie "The Bodyguard." (Cue the song: "I Will Always Love You.") At the time, the German supermodel hadn't seen the flick in which a megastar, played by Whitney Houston, falls for her hired muscle, portrayed by Kevin Costner but she has now!

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" which airs Tuesday, the "Project Runway" host admitted that she watched the film after she started dating her burly bodyguard over the summer. "I've actually watched that movie since then," the 39-year-old, who looked like a million bucks in a black sheer illusion panel dress, admitted with a big smile. "I had to."

Klum, who canceled her annual Halloween party last week because of the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy, even joked that perhaps she'll dress as Houston's character, Rachel Marron, at her next bash. "That's going to be my Halloween costume next year," Klum said, then quickly added, "Maybe."

Joking aside, Klum who is in the process of divorcing singer Seal noted that she is "very happy" in her personal life.

Well, it sure looked that way over the weekend when Klum and Kirsten brought her four children Leni, 8, Henry, 7, Johan, 5, and Lou, 3 to a Los Angeles park for some fresh air and fun. Kirsten was hands on with the kids, who were clearly affectionate toward him.

[Related: See what Heidi Klum looks like without makeup]

When Klum appeared on "Katie" last month, she talked about her new love. "I've known him for four years," she said. "He's cared for our entire family and I trust him tremendously. I trust him with my children's life. He's a great man."

More celebrity features on Yahoo!:

Celeb dads get fresh at the farmers' market

Why Alton Brown can't eat Girl Scout cookies

Marissa Jaret Winokur drops 60 pounds

Follow omg! on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Heidi Klum: "I watched The Bodyguard after I started dating Martin Kirsten"