Heidi Klum made a habit of regularly renewing her vows with Seal during their seven year marriage, but since calling it quits with the "Kiss from a Rose" singer in January, Klum isn't as open to walking down the aisle again.

"I don't know if I'll get married again," the 39-year-old mom of four told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag three months after she filed for divorce from Seal, citing "irreconcilable differences." (Though she filed papers in April, the couple confirmed their split in January 2012.)

PHOTOS: Supermodel moms

"Although I really enjoyed being married. I'm a dreamer," she continued. "I loved our annual fairy tale weddings that were our big family parties. But sadly, it somehow didn't work out."

Prior to announcing their split, the couple -- who have four children: Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou -- renewed their vows in May 2011 in a masquerade-themed affair in Palm Beach, Fla.

PHOTOS: Heidi's amazing body evolution

Now that she's on her own, the single Project Runway hostess credits her broken relationship with giving her a new perspective on life.

"I think everyone should work on their dreams. I try to. I look into the future, concentrate on my family and I have to say that I'm happy," reasons Klum. "There are worse things in life than a separation."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Heidi Klum: I'm Not Sure If I'll Marry Again

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Listomania: Independent Women

Shocking Celebrity Splits

Heidi Klum's Stare-Down and More LOL Pics