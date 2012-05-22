The smell of success!

Even in the crowded celebrity fragrance market, Heidi Klum and Justin Bieber managed to rise above them all and grab the olfactory senses of The Fragrance Foundation.

At the 2012 FiFi Awards (dubbed the Oscars of the fragrance industry) in NYC Monday, Klum, 38, won the Broad Appeal Women category for her debut fragrance Shine, which she launched in September 2011. The supermodel beat out fellow star perfumers Christina Aguilera for Royal Desire and Fergie for Outspoken Intense.

Also winning big with his mass debut scent, Bieber, 18, took home the Elizabeth Taylor Fragrance Celebrity of the Year Award for his 2011 women's scent launch, Someday. He follows in the footsteps of Fergie, who was the 2011 winner of the prestigious award for her Avon scent, Outspoken.

"I'm honored to be named Elizabeth Taylor Fragrance Celebrity of the Year," the "Boyfriend" singer said during his acceptance speech via telecast. "It means a lot to me that my fans and The Fragrance Foundation support all my accomplishments. The best part is that my favorite charity is sharing in the success; it is important to pay it forward. Plus I have the girls smelling great."

Among the celebrity scents that earned nominations but failed to win big: Beyonce Pulse and Wonderstruck Taylor Swift.

