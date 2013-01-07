Heidi Klum's view on love and marriage has changed considerably since her split from husband-of-eight-years Seal last year, but that doesn't mean that the Project Runway host believes romance is dead. Far from it.

"Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring," she tells the February issue of Marie Claire. "If you are wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while."

"It's good to make an effort to dress up sometimes, to do things outside of the norm."

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum's life as a single mom

Klum, 39, has been dating her longtime bodyguard Martin Kristen, since last fall, but says that she's in no rush to take the relationship to the next level, though she did tell German magazine Bunte that she is "in love" with Kristen back in November 2012.

"I don't think so. No. No," she told Marie Claire about the possibility of walking down the aisle again, a far cry from her previous pro-marriage attitude. When she and Seal were married, the former Victoria's Secret model and her singer beau famously renewed their vows every year.

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum and Seal before the split

"I wanted to keep the memory of our wedding alive every year, that's why I thought it would be fun to get married over and over. But now I don't think it's that important. I'm not angry about anything, but I don't think I will."

"Maybe if I'm with someone for 15 or 20 years, and we do it in our old age as a fun thing to do...But I don't have the urgency anymore."

PHOTOS: Heidi's hot body

Klum and Seal, 49, officially pulled the plug on their marriage last April, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Things got ugly for the couple several months after Klum filed the divorce papers, with Seal making a remark about Klum "fornicating with the help," but the pair have since come to be on better terms.

"People say, 'Oh, God, how devastating to go through a divorce,'" Klum said. "Did I wish for this to happen to my family? No. But everyone is healthy; we're moving on with our lives. If someone got [very sick], God forbid, that would be a real problem. It's not what I wanted — it's not what anyone wanted — but it's not a real problem."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Heidi Klum on "Wild and Crazy" Sex: I "Dress Up Sometimes"