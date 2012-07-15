Make it work indeed!

Project Runway's 10th season premieres July 19 on Lifetime, and before host Heidi Klum Auf Wiedersehens the first designer, she's stripping down for a hot new promo.

In the clip above, Klum, 38, flaunts her incredibly fit figure in skimpy black lingerie accessorized with black strappy heels and bombshell waves. Adding to the scene's edgy appeal? Klum's nearly naked bod is surrounded by hundreds of scissors, playing off Runway's fashion design theme.

The racy ad campaign follows that of Project Runway season nine, where Klum went completely nude -- save for a pink necktie -- to promote her series.

A mom of four, Klum -- who split from Seal in January -- admits that bouncing back after having children can be a daunting task, only made harder with age.

"Everything changes when you get older. It was different when I was 31 with the first one. Now, being 36 with the fourth one [daughter Lou], it's different." she told Us Weekly in 2009. "For me, it always works to get back into it immediately. I think that if you wait too long, it kind of sticks on and it stays there forever. I have to be motivated."

Project Runway premieres its 10th season Thursday, July 19 at 9 p.m. (EST) on Lifetime.

