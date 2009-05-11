Heidi Montag cannot just forgive and forget the girl who has been the subject of beau Spencer Pratt's affections.

On tonight's episode of The Hills, Montag stands up for her man -- whom bartender Stacie calls a 'd--k' -- and faces a litany of insults from the "other woman."

"Maybe you're into guys who have girlfriends, I don't know you..." Montag says during the girls' heated confrontation. (Watch a clip above)

"You don't know, so don't judge me!" Stacie shoots back.

"You have been judging me," Montag reasons, "calling me 'crazy'..."

With a laugh, Stacie admits it's because "you are crazy!"

Montag still won't back down, and calls Stacie -- who led the pair to attend couples therapy -- "a homewrecker and a slut." Stacie recoils, offering Montag a curt "good luck" as she adds: "I feel bad for you...your boyfriend's a d--k."

