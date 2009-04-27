Heidi Montag has a new name for herself.

"I can't believe I am Mrs. Pratt," the Hills star wrote on Twitter Sunday morning, one day after her wedding to Spencer Pratt in Pasadena, Calif. "First day of married life!!!!!!"

The newlywed didn't stop there. Throughout the day on Sunday, Montag left messages to her followers about how happy she was after her spring nuptials.

"Getting married has been the craziest yet best experience of my life," she wrote.

Later that day, she said, "Watching movies and relaxing -- this has been the best day as a married woman."

Monday morning, she added: "Wow, what a morning! Waking up with my husband is beyond words!!! I'm so excited I'm really married! FOREVER!"

Heidi thanked God in her Twitter, and her husband echoed the sentiments.

"My life would be nothing without God!!," he wrote Sunday on his Twitter. "I had never been touched by the holy spirit like I was yesterday in the church!! It was life changin'."