Two years ago, Heidi Montag and her mom, Darlene Egelhoff, were in a very dark place.

"Heidi and I aren't speaking to each other right now," Egelhoff told Us Weekly on Mother's Day in 2010. "I've been writing to Heidi, trying to reach her, but she's not responding."

The state of their fractured relationship wasn't exactly surprising, given the way Egelhoff reacted to Montag's new face and body when she revealed her new look on The Hills. (The reality star received 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day, including a chin reduction, brow lift and breast augmentation.)

"How do I go and say that of course I thought you were more beautiful before? I thought you were younger, I thought you were fresher-looking, I thought you were healthier," Egelhoff told Montag as MTV cameras rolled. "What's done is done, so that's a terrible thing for me to say but, yes, that's how I feel. I felt that you were much more beautiful before and I hope that some of this will fade away."

Montag's husband, Spencer Pratt, 28, also helped drive a wedge between the mother-daughter duo. "She's not god. She didn't make Heidi," Pratt sniped on the May 11, 2010 episode of The Hills. "She's just a vagina!"

Through time, however, Montag and her mother have been able to forgive each other and work towards rebuilding their relationship. And on June 13, 2012, the pair bonded during a wine tasting at the Demetria Estate in California's Santa Ynez Valley. The two women even stripped down for a Swedish massage, giving Montag an excuse to show off her much-talked about body.

Montag last appeared on the VH1 reality series Famous Food; she will host a party at PURE Nightclub in Las Vegas Friday.

