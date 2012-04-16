Don't call it a comeback!

On April 11, Heidi Montag released her Dreams Come True EP, and as expected, the cover art featured the 25-year-old showing off her body in a skimpy pink monokini. (In November 2009, Montag famously got 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day; she first got a breast augmentation and rhinoplasty in April 2007.)

The EP features four previously released songs -- "Your Love Found Me," "Party Is Wherever I Am," "No More" and "Overdosin" -- and is a follow-up to her 2010 album Superficial, which sold less than 1,000 in its first week of release.

Montag, who gained fame alongside Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Audrina Patridge on MTV's The Hills, appeared on VH1's Famous Food in 2011. She and husband Spencer Pratt, 28, now live a more "low-key" lifestyle.

"I needed a break after such a crazy six years of my life," Montag explained on Lopez Tonight last year. "And from being in L.A. and Hollywood."

