Heidi Montag is back!

In a Monday appearance on "Lopez Tonight," the 24-year-old reality star opened up about why she took six months out of the spotlight.

"I needed a break after such a crazy six years of my life," she said. "And [from] being in L.A. and Hollywood. … I've been with my puppies and my husband. It's low-key."

The ex-"Hills" star said that even though much of her relationship with hubby Spencer Pratt, 27, has played out on reality TV, she wouldn't recommend that other young people follow in her footsteps. "It's hard," she said. "[But] it's fun. I would never discourage anyone from following their dreams and their passion, and obtaining any kind of success is great."

So what's bringing Montag back into the public eye after this half-year hiatus? She's one of seven celebrities starring in VH1's new reality show "Famous Food." She explained, "We started a restaurant from scratch. There's seven celebrities. ... We have to find wallpaper and decorate it, and [find] a menu -- and I found the chef!"

Other "Famous Food" contestants include Danielle Staub of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and Jake Pavelka of "The Bachelor."

"We are all potential owners or whatever," she said. "And at the end, maybe one person might get chosen to be a partner in the restaurant, and then maybe no one will get chosen."

The show premieres this fall on VH1.

