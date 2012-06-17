Heidi Montag has nothing but love for her former Hills costar Kristin Cavallari!

As Cavallari, 25, prepares to welcome her first child -- a baby boy -- with on-again fiance, NFL player Jay Cutler, Montag couldn't help but gush to Us Weekly about how pregnancy suits her pal.

"She is the most beautiful pregnant woman I've ever seen and I'm very proud of her," Montag, 25, told Us Friday during a Pure nightclub appearance at Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. "I think she's gonna be the best mother ever."

As her friend prepares for first-time motherhood, Montag -- married to Spencer Pratt since 2009 -- admits that having a baby isn't in the cards for her just yet. "Kristin's in a perfect place in her life and in my life, I'm not ready," Montag reasoned.

In the meantime, however, Montag -- who famously underwent 10 plastic surgeries in one day back in 2009 -- tells Us she's enjoying her reunion with her own mother, Darlene Egelhoff, from whom she was estranged until just recently.

"I've been talking to her for about a year and we've both just been so busy and we had so much going on and I finally just had the chance to catch up with her," Montag said of coming together with Egelhoff after two years June 2 for drinks and massages.

"I'm all about forgiveness," the former MTV reality star turned singer said. "Family's very important and I think life is just too short."

