Don't look now, but Heidi Montag is back -- and with a little less weight up top.

The reality star made her first red carpet appearance on Oct. 23, one year after getting breast reduction surgery. Looking healthy, "The Hills" star stepped out in a fitted black sweater tucked into a leather skirt. Her blonde hair flowed down in waves.

Also noticeable was Heidi's smaller bust, which is certainly a huge departure from her one-time F-Cup implants. With her husband Spencer Pratt looking on, Heidi looked nearly nothing like she did in 2010 when she underwent 10 surgeries.

A bit of a recluse over the past year (shocking, considering her past), Heidi opened up to Extra. "You can't hide forever," she said. "If you're a public figure, you have to come out eventually. You have to feel good and feel confident about it."

And as someone who has dealt with the public spotlight after a transformation, Heidi even shed some light on the startling appearance of Renee Zellweger.

"I don't know if Renee Zellweger just aged like she said, I don't really know," she said. "For me, when I see people who look totally different, I have an empathy. I feel like I know why at least I did it, and it kind of brings it back to that time in my life. It's just, I feel for them."

While Renee didn't confirm she had work done, Heidi's surgeries were well documented and also problematic, especially when it came to her breasts.

"I couldn't conceptualize the weight of them in my body," she told Us Weekly last year. "They felt like bowling balls on my chest. I felt inappropriate. Guys would stare at me really creepily and felt they had the right to because I had such big boobs."

The reality star, at the time, told the magazine that she called herself "the new, new, new Heidi!" But now, we can certainly call her the "new, new, new and improved Heidi!"