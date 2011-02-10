USMAGAZINE -- Everybody makes mistakes -- just ask Heidi Montag!

After the former Hills star told UsMagazine.com she was "so upset" that Jennifer Aniston, 41, banned her from the NYC premiere of "Just Go With It," Montag explains that "it was all a big misunderstanding."

"I read that Jennifer had banned me from the premiere for being too polarizing, but I know now that it wasn't true," Montag tells Us. "It never really made sense to me because Jennifer is such a sweetheart and she even commented before on a red carpet about how interesting and fun it was to have me in the movie."

So why didn't Montag, 24, walk the red carpet with the rest of the film's stars on Tuesday night?

"I got my invite and I would have loved to be there, but I had to be Los Angeles with my dogs," Montag explained. "I was honored to be a part of such a great movie and I apologize to Jennifer and Sony for this big misunderstanding. Go see the movie this weekend! It's fantastic!"

