Heidi Montag is finally getting used to her new bikini body.

Nearly two years after she underwent 10 cosmetic procedures in one day, the 26-year-old Hills star proudly showed off her surgically-enhanced figure in Santa Monica, Calif. Nov. 8. Wearing a skimpy red two-piece, Montag caressed her DDD cup breasts as she posed on the sand. (In 2010, the Crested Butte, Colo., native told her Twitter followers that she regularly gives herself a breast massage to "keep those implants soft.")

Montag -- a natural A-cup -- recently told Us Weekly she's been staying in shape by "swimming a lot" and "doing CrossFit," a core strength and conditioning program. "I usually swim for like an hour," added Montag, who's been married to Spencer Pratt since 2009. "I love it."

Lauren Conrad's ex-BFF complements her workout routine with a balanced diet. "When I'm eating healthy, I usually make chicken legs and put spices on it with basil and oregano and that's a good thing," Montag told Us. "Chicken noodle soup -- that's probably the best thing that I'm making."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Heidi Montag Wears Skimpy Red Bikini, Caresses Breast Implants