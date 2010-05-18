By Melissa Hunter

Michael Lohan isn't the only dad with a tabloid-magnet daughter that's expressing his concerns to the press. Bill Montag, father of Heidi Montag, told Star magazine, "I'm worried for [Heidi]… I'm afraid for her life."

He continues, "If I don't hear from them soon, good or bad, I will take my family and get [Spencer's] family and go there and talk to them. They can call the police on me too. I want to make sure both of them are OK."

If all her dad has to go on right now are tabloid headlines, then we can't blame him for being concerned. The latest rumors are that Spencer was the one to pressure Heidi into all the plastic surgeries for media attention (shocker). And his vocal obsession with guns is pretty frightening too. Even if it is a publicity ploy.

And in this week's "Hills" episode, Spencer boasts that he's stopped Heidi from using the Internet or watch TV. He says, "I don't let her go on TV, no computers. The only thing Heidi does is read and write poetry and pray and pet puppies."

Yeah, that'll get a dad pretty freaked out.