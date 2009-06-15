Heidi and Spencer Pratt aren't upset that Al Roker chastised them on Monday's Today show. In fact, they're still trying to figure out who he even is.

"People keep on referring to this weatherman like I'm supposed to know who he is," Spencer tells Usmagazine.com hours after Roker -- whom the Hills star admits he thought was just a fan from off the street -- told him people think he acts like a jerk. "So a shout-out to Weatherman, who I guess got to even hang out with us this morning."

Even Spencer's wife Heidi thought the Today co-host went too far when asking if she was proud of her behavior on NBC's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

"This weather guy was definitely out of line, and he should stick to predicting cloudy days," Heidi tells Us. "Maybe someone rained on his little parade today."

Heidi, who complained that Roker didn't thank them after the interview and made her cry after personally attacking her on national television, insists that he learn some manners.

"Please do not be rude to women in the future," she says. "Please do not be rude to me. Please watch your tone, especially if you have a mother or a wife or a daughter. I don't think that they would appreciate you talking to them like that."

Still, the religious reality star is willing to let this one slide.

"I forgive you, you don't even have to ask me, I already forgive you," she says. "It's OK. The devil gets into all of us sometimes. You're forgiven. It'll be a sunny day tomorrow, Weatherman!"

