Looks like Heidi Klum and her 28-year-old boyfriend Vito Schnabel are getting along just fine!!

The couple was photographed in St. Barts on Sunday getting very acquainted with one another while tanning on the beach.

Yes, we promise that Heidi is somewhere underneath that 28-year-old man making out.

The two look to be in an absolute state of paradise as Heidi takes a break from appearing on Germany's Next Top Model.

Heidi officially divorced her ex-husband, Seal, in October 2014, following two years of separation. Heidi dated her bodyguard Martin Kristen for 18 months until January 2014, and moved onto current beau Vito soon after.

Glad to see the two are still very publicly all about each other!

