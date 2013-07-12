With age comes wisdom -- and stripper heels, apparently! Dame Helen Mirren, who turns 68 this month, looked ravishing at the L.A. premiere of her new film, Red 2, on Thursday, July 11, but it wasn't her stunning dress, her fit figure, her flawless makeup, or her bold jewelry that stole the spotlight: It was her 6-inch clear stripper platforms!

PHOTOS: Stars as strippers!

Peeking out from under her tasteful ensemble -- a teal-green, long-sleeved Elie Saab gown accessorized with statement jewelry by David Webb -- were uber-high, stacked perspex peep-toe heels. Shockingly, this isn't the first time The Queen actress has slipped on the risque footwear. In an interview with Woman and Home magazine in 2010, Mirren revealed her "secret weapons" for feeling confident: "Four-inch platforms give you great height and make your legs look unbelievably long. I used only to be able to get them in stripper shops, but now you can buy them everywhere," she said.

PHOTOS: Shocking stripper scandals!

After the premiere, Mirren appeared on The Tonight Show, where she explained the pink hair she sported at the BAFTAs earlier this year. She told Jay Leno that her look was inspired by a contestant on America's Next Top Model, "one of my favorite programs," she shared. Asked if she alerted her husband, director Taylor Hackford, of her hair color change before she went through with it, she delightfully responded, "I'm too old to ask people for permission to do things."

PHOTOS: Celebrities with over-the-rainbow hair

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Helen Mirren, 67, Wears 6-Inch Stripper Heels to Red 2 Premiere!