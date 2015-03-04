Helen Mirren is not dressing her age — and that's a good thing.

The 69-year-old Dame absolutely stunned on March 2 at the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2015 Spring Gala in a glittering dress that included sheer side panels. You read that right: Sheer panels... on a 69-year-old!

The "Hundred-Foot Journey" actresses' dark blue Stella McCartney gown was elegant and youthful and left everyone in the room wondering if she has simply discovered the fountain of youth.

Hot damn? More like hot Dame!