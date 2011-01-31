At least Helena Bonham Carter has a sense of humor about her kooky fashion sense.

When UsMagazine.com caught up with "The King's Speech" actress at Saturday's Directors Guild of America Awards in Hollywood, the 44-year-old Brit got cheeky while describing her ensemble.

"Today I'm wearing huge breasts," she deadpanned. "No, it's a corset. They're still real -- if you get a proper corset."

The actress -- who shares two children with boyfriend of 10 years, Tim Burton -- admitted she isn't really as busty as the dress made her seem.

"It's amazing what a corset will do. I'm not all that well-endowed. These are my Golden Globes," she said while pointing to her chest. "Who needs Golden Globes when you've got these?"

