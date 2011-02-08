Helena Bonham Carter sure knows how to make a statement on the red carpet.

The 44-year-old actress -- whose Vivienne Westwood dress and mismatched shoes were heavily criticized at the Golden Globe Awards in January -- tells UsMagazine.com she has no plans to tone it down for the Academy Awards.

"Of course I'll have fun. It's probably going to be a catastrophe!" Carter said at Monday's Oscar nominee luncheon in Beverly Hills. "I'm going to go for it."

Still, The King's Speech actress vowed to wear more traditional footwear at the February 27 fete. "I promise you I'll wear the same color shoes," she laughed.

Bonham Carter -- who shares two children with boyfriend of 10 years, director Tim Burton -- admitted she hasn't settled on what she'll be wearing just yet.

"Quite frankly, as my boyfriend knows, right up the last minute, it can go wrong at anytime," she said of finding the perfect dress. "I can be all right, then suddenly I go off piste. We'll see. It's a mystery to me, actually."

